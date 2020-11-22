OPP Committee Gives Respite Service $10K Boost

A committee comprised of OPP officers and community members gave a $10,000 boost to respite services in Essex County.

The Essex Municipal Ontario Provincial Police Community Policing Committee presented at cheque to Living in Friendship and Equality (LIFE) Program Wednesday.

Living in Friendship and Equality runs a respite day program for people who are 19 and older who are intellectually delayed.

Proceeds from previous fundraising drives were used for the donation as COVID-19 has prevented events in 2020.

The committee was founded in 2012 and is comprised of two OPP members and six civilian volunteers to support community initiatives.