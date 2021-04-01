OPP Concerned with Results of Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Blitz

Ontario Provincial Police are concerned following a commercial motor vehicle safety blitz.

On March 29, OPP stopped 19 vehicles resulting in 18 charges and 12 being being taken off the road — two license plates were seized as well.

According to a release, the OPP will continue safety inspections aimed at reducing CMV-related collisions.

Officers in the Western Region responded to just over 1,000 collisions involving CMVs in 2020.

Anyone with concerns about a commercial motor vehicle is urged to contact the OPP or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.