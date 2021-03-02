OPP Crediting Alert Citizen for Arrest in Tecumseh

An alert citizen is getting the credit for catching a thief in Tecumseh.

Just before 6am on February 28, the resident spotted the suspect going through several cars in the 11000-block of Tecumseh Rd. E.

A call was made to the OPP with a description of the suspect and police were able to track him down nearby.

As a result, 30-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Windsor is charged with theft under $5,000.

The OPP is thanking the citizen for their quick action and is reminding the public to report any suspicious activity no matter how minor it may seem.

Police are also urging residents to remove all valuables from vehicles and ensure doors are locked to deter thieves.