OPP Cruiser Involved in Two Vehicle Crash

OPP remain on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser at County Road 27 and County Road 8 near South Woodslee.

Around 10 a.m. an OPP officer saw what was believed to be a stolen grey pickup truck being driven near Comber in Lakeshore. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and a short pursuit began but was stopped in the interest of public safety.

The vehicle was later observed approaching the intersection of County Roads 27 (Belle River Road) and County Road 8. Police set up a road block to stop the vehicle but the vehicle approached the road block and collided with one of the occupied police .

According to police, the officer in the cruiser was not injured during the collision and two suspects got out of the vehicle, believed to be stolen, and fled on foot

Several OPP officers including the K-9 unit were on scene and took an adult male and an adult woman into custody.

The intersection of County Road 27 and County Road 8 is still closed as OPP continue to process the scene