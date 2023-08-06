OPP dealing with serious crash on Highway 401 at High 77

Essex County OPP are reporting that the early morning collision on Highway 401 at High 77 is a serious collision, with traffic being diverted on the eastbound side of Highway 77.

A vehicle and a tractor trailer collided earlier this morning in the Comber area.

Fire officials from Lakeshore along with the OPP are on scene.

Police say the collision is between the on and off ramp.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.