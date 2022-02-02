OPP dog Blitz tracks down suspect following incident at Manning Rd. detachment

Ontario Provincial Police dog Blitz is getting the credit for tracking down a man who fled from police.

At around noon Wednesday, police were told the male suspect would be attending the Manning Rd. detachment with family to turn himself in, but when he arrived he forced his way out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police were concerned about the suspect's wellbeing as he was not familiar with the area and he was not dressed for the weather.

The K9 Unit was called in and Blitz was able to locate the man in a nearby barn and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to hospital as a precaution as he was exposed to the elements for several hours.

The accused remains in police custody.