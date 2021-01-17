OPP: Don't Call 911 for COVID Questions

The OPP is asking that you not call 911 with COVID-19 related questions.

According to a release, the Provincial Communications Centre has seen an increase in the number of callers looking for information on the latest public health initiatives introduced by the Province of Ontario.

To learn more about COVID-19 support services, OPP is asking you visit the 211 website or call the 211 hotline for assistance.

The hotline is staffed 24-hours a day, seven days a week and service is available in 150 languages.