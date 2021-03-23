OPP Donate Cell Phones to Victim Services

Hundreds of surplus cell phones have been donated by Ontario Provincial Police to Victim Services agencies in the province.

The OPP says the donated phones will support victims of crime and vulnerable people in crisis who may not be able to safely use their own phones.

According to a release, police say a cell phone ensures that a victim or vulnerable person will have a means of communication to ensure access to support services or call 9-1-1 if necessary.

The phones are being given to 11 different agencies, including Victim Services of Windsor-Essex County, and became available when OPP officers received updated models.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police