OPP encouraging the public to plan ahead this New Year's Eve

Ontario Provincial Police are sending a message to the community this New Year's Eve.

"Please plan ahead, make smart choices, don't risk your own life or the lives of others and if you suspect an impaired driver on our roadways, please have that courage to pick up that phone and contact 911," says Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk.

He says close to 600 people have been charged across the province with impaired driving offences during the Festive Ride campaign.

"I'm absolutely shocked and astounded at the number of people that still get behind the wheel impaired by alcohol and drugs that put all of our safety at risk," he says.

Sanchuk says over 200 drivers have also received a roadside suspension for registering a warn.

He says RIDE programs will continue after the holidays.