OPP Fly to Pelee Island to Make Arrest Following Threats

Essex County OPP flew to Pelee Island to make an arrest Friday.

According to a release, police had received a complaint of vehicles on fire and threats to a resident of the island.

The OPP's Aviation Services were called in to transport members of the Emergency Response Team and K9 Unit to the island via helicopter.

One man was taken into custody without incident.

The Forensic Identification and Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.