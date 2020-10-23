OPP Have Seized $143-M in Illegal Pot Since July

The OPP has put a big dent in the illegal cannabis market this summer.

Police say more than 122,000 illegal plants valued at $143-million have been seized and 195 arrests have been made across Ontario since the beginning of July.

Detective Inspector Jim Walker is with the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team. He tells The Afternoon News at least one of the illegal grow operations was in Essex County.

"Municipalities ... like Norfolk County, Essex County and the Leamington area seem to be having more of these," he added.

Walker says criminals are targeting areas where it's easy to get the operation up and running.

"You tend to find them where there's existing agricultural land and in some cases existing agricultural infrastructure like large-scale greenhouses," says Walker.

The licensed sale of cannabis has been legal for almost two years, so Walker understands when people question why busting illegal operations is a big deal.

He says profits from the grow-ops are being used to finance ventures far more dangerous than selling pot.

"It's actually being diverted into the U.S. along with the black market here in Canada and it's coming back in other communities; harder drugs like cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and in some cases we're seeing bags exchanged for illegal firearms," he says.

Walker says 52 warrants have been executed province wide from July 1 to Oct. 15.

Those warrants resulted in 327 federal Cannabis Act and Criminal Code charges from Possession of Cannabis for the Purposes of Selling to Careless Storage of a Firearm.

(Photo courtesy of the OPP)