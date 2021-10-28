OPP honours two civilians for life saving efforts
The OPP is honouring two civilians after their life saving efforts of a cyclist.
Deacon Ross and Carter Faust both received the Commissioners Citation for Lifesaving, after responding following a collision of two cyclists colliding resulting in one going into medical distress.
The incident occurred in September of last year in Lakeshore.
Inspector Glenn Miller presented the citation in a private presentation held at the Essex County OPP Detachment earlier this week.