OPP honours two civilians for life saving efforts

The OPP is honouring two civilians after their life saving efforts of a cyclist.

Deacon Ross and Carter Faust both received the Commissioners Citation for Lifesaving, after responding following a collision of two cyclists colliding resulting in one going into medical distress.

The incident occurred in September of last year in Lakeshore.

Inspector Glenn Miller presented the citation in a private presentation held at the Essex County OPP Detachment earlier this week.