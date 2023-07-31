OPP hosting recruitment session in Lakeshore

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are hosting a recruitment session this week in Lakeshore.

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, officials with the Essex County OPP will be hosting the session at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

OPP will be present to answer any questions people have about the recently announced OPP Cadet Program, as well as the OPP Auxiliary Program.

The OPP Cadet Program is focused on enhancing the career development and experience of future OPP police constable candidates.

Cadets assist frontline officers with administrative duties and through engagement with their communities by supporting crime prevention and public safety initiatives.

Registration isn't required to attend the recruitment session.