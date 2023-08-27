OPP hosts motorcycle safety information session

Ontario Provincial Police West Region members will be hosting a motorcycle safety information session today.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Sunday), members of the OPP will be at the ONroute Tilbury North rest stop to provide information to motorcyclists on how to be safe on the road.

The OPP encourages any rider with questions about motorcycle safety gear, maintenance, or the rules of the road to attend and ask questions.

OPP motorcycle patrol members and other experts from OPP West Region Traffic and Marine will be at the session.

The top three contributing factors in motorcycle fatalities are loss of control, failure to yield right-of-way and excessive speed.

There were 34 motorcycle deaths in OPP-patrolled areas in Ontario.

Derek Rogers, Regional Media Relations Coordinator with OPP West Region, says there were 16 deaths in West Region in 2022.

"We've been fortunate this year, we're at two, so a significant drop but still two is too many. That's still two lives that didn't have to be lost. So it's important to always re-enforce those safety messages, so it's top-of-mind when people either get behind the wheel or get on a motorcycle."

He says loss of control is a main contributing factor in motorcycle deaths.

"What we're seeing in the demographic is there are a number of people who are in the middle-aged age brackets that are either returning to the sport, or they have the money and the time to indulge in motorcycling, and they're getting out on the road. So what we're finding is it's important to talk to people about having their skills up to snuff."

Rogers says you could get information that could save your life.

"It's critically important to make sure that you know what you're doing on bike because you don't have that level of protection that you do in a larger vehicle like a car, SUV, or a truck, or what have you. So, you're vulnerable out there so have the information that you need to be as safe as you can be."

The ONroute Tilbury North rest stop is located at 58 Highway 401 westbound.

In the past 10 years, 37.6 per cent of all motorcycle deaths have occurred in OPP West Region.