Provincial Police in Tecumseh have identified, but not apprehended, a suspect in a string of thefts.

The OPP are thanking the public for helping in making the identification.

Early Monday, December 9th, two businesses were broken into along Tecumseh Road and another on Manning Road.

A number of items were stolen including toys that had been donated for area families in need.

Police are asking anyone who knows where the suspect is to contact them.