OPP identify suspect who approached young females in Belle River

The Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public after a tip from the public on a suspect.

The OPP Lakeshore Detachment are investigating an incident in Belle River.

On Sunday, June 4, police responded to reports of two incidents that police believe may be related involving young women.

As a result of the investigation, officers were looking to identify a man who approached young females at West Beach. The second incident involved a man with the same description as at the beach, however, this time he was in a black sedan.

On Wednesday, information was received from the public assisting with identifying the man.

Police continue to investigate.

