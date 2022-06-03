OPP identify two youths involved in weapons incident in Essex

Officers from the Essex Detachment Ontario Provincial Police have identified two young people allegedly involved in a weapons incident in Essex.

On Friday, May 13 at around 9:08 p.m, officers from the OPP were called to the Essex Sports Complex on 60 Fairview Avenue West to investigate the incident.

Two 13-year-olds were identified on Tuesday, May 31 and an Airsoft gun was located and seized.

Under the provisions of the Youth and Criminal Justice Act, the Young Offenders cannot be identified in order to protect their identity.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).