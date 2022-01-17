OPP in Tecumseh lay multiple stunt driving charges

OPP officers in Tecumseh were busy this past weekend charging three drivers with stunt driving.

Around 12:06 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, police say an officer monitoring traffic on 11th Concession road in Tecumseh clocked an SUV travelling well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit.

A 27-year-old Windsor man is facing multiple charges and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Around 2:36 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, an officer on patrol along County Road 22 spotted a pickup truck travelling at 134 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

An 18-year-old Lakeshore man is charged with stunt driving, he was issued a 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Around 11:37 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, an officer on patrol on Highway 3 near Sexton Side road clocked a black Infinity traveling in excess of 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A 21-year-old Windsor man facing a stunt driving charge, he was was issued a 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.