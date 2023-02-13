OPP investigate after finding dead body at Highway 401 On Route Service Centre

The Ontario Provincial Police say the dead body of a Tilbury resident was found in a vehicle at an On Route Service Centre.

Members of the Elgin County Detachment OPP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Friday, February 11 at 9:46 a.m.

An officer would investigate a vehicle parked at the On Route Service Centre on the Eastbound 401, in the Municipality of Dutton- Dunwich.

Officers have confirmed that the individual is a 49-year-old from Tilbury.

The death has been determined to be non-suspicious.

