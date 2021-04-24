OPP Investigate Discriminatory Job Posting in Kingsville

Essex County OPP say a discriminatory job posting for a position at a Kingsville restaurant is under investigation.

The ad posted to Kijiji states that Lucky Chopsticks Chinese Buffet is hiring and accepting resumes in person but also says, "no Blacks, Chinese only."

In a statement to AM800 News, the restaurant's owners say they are not hiring and they did not post an ad.

The owners goes on to say, "we are disgusted to see that someone would post something so hateful, especially during the pandemic. We do not condone any form of hate in our business."

Constable Amanda Allen tells CTV Windsor an investigation has been launched by the OPP to find out who created the ad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

— with files from CTV Windsor.