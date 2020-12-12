OPP Investigate Fatal Crash in Lakeshore

An investigation has been launched into a fatal crash in Lakeshore.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Road 46 east of Manning Road around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to OPP.

Police say the passenger in one of the vehicles died at the hospital — the driver of the vehicle and the lone occupant of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

County Road 46 between Manning Road and Middle Road remains closed as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) reconstruct the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.