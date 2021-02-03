OPP Investigate Fatal Crash in Leamington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in Leamington.

Police say a vehicle hit a light pole on Mersea Road 6 between Highway 77 and Bruner Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the OPP, two people were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police say one person has succumbed to their injuries and the other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours so the Technical Collision Investigation Unit could reconstruct the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.