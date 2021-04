The investigation into a fatal crash Tecumseh, Ont. continues.

Essex County OPP say it happened on Banwell Road near County Road 42 just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the driver struck a parked vehicle and was rushed to hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police reconstructed the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.