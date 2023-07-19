OPP investigates two vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

A Woodstock resident has been charged after an collision on the Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

The Ontario Provincial Police Chatham Detachment charged an individual after a two-vehicle collision investigation.

On Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m., emergency services responded to an accident involving a transport truck and a pickup truck pulling a trailer on the westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Both involved vehicles were occupied by a lone driver and no injuries were reported.

However, as a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old from Woodstock was charged with careless driving.

A section of the 401 was temporarily closed from Furnival Road to Orford Road throughout the investigation but re-opened shortly after 6 p.m.