OPP investigating $9,300 'grandparents scam' case in Tecumseh

A warning from Ontario Provincial Police over a 'grandparents scam' making the rounds as they investigate a fraud case in Tecumseh.

Around 2:30 p.m. on June 21, 2022, police were called to an address in Tecumseh over a reported fraud.

A person living at the home received a phone call from a man, who identified himself as a lawyer currently representing their grandson, who was just arrested for impaired driving.

Investigators say the lawyer provided a case file and confirmation number to make the call sound more legitimate.

The victim was advised that his grandson was going to be held in front of a judge if he could not make bail. The lawyer told the victim he would require $9,300 in cash today and his grandson would be released and driven home.

and he would require $9300 in cash today. If the bail was provided, his grandson would be released and driven home.

Police say a small black SUV pulled into the driveway and the male driver exited the vehicle to collect the money.

The driver was described as a white male in his early 20's, 5'8 with a thin build and black hair tied back in a pony tail.

OPP in Tecumseh are also in the early stages of investigating another reported fraud case in the town that occurred on June 22. Police are trying to determine if it's related to the first case on June 21, as there are some similarities.

Constable Steven Duguay says if you're unsure of a situation, don't give out any personal information.

"Lawyers, police or anybody in the judicial system would not be contacting any family members and demanding money for the release of family members," he says.

Duguay also recommends having a conversation with family members about potential scams.

"Make sure they're not turning over cash to anyone or gift cards," he says. "There are so many different types of frauds out there right now and a lot of times, if you're unsure, hang up on them. Either call the police or another family members to run it through first."

Police say modern, tech savvy, scammers will gather personal information from social media before they ever try to contact you. It is imperative to verify any unsolicited contact before you respond and provide information. Keep your guard up when you receive a surprise call from anyone soliciting funds and indicating that a loved one is in jail or have been involved in a serious incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.