OPP investigating a reported sexual assault in Lakeshore

An investigation is underway into an alleged sexual assault in Lakeshore.

Lakeshore OPP and the Essex County OPP Crime Unit are investigating a reported sexual assault that took place around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the 200-block of Amy Croft Drive.

Police say the adult victim was jogging when she was confronted by a stranger, but he victim was able to quickly run to a place of safety.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20's, he is approximately 5'7" in height, slim build, wearing a black sweater and black pants. He was last seen running on foot Eastbound on Amy Croft Drive.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.