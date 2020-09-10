OPP Investigating Animal Cruelty in Essex

Provincial police in Essex are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving a kitten.

Police say a kitten was thrown from a vehicle in Essex last Thursday (September 3) around 5 p.m.

According to police, a call came in from a witness telling them they saw a car leaving a drive thru of a fast food restaurant on Maidstone Avenue and tossing a kitten out of the vehicle from the driver's side door.

The kitten was recovered by the witness and was taken to a veterinary clinic but later died.

Police say a second kitten was found in the same area but was dead.

The OPP are now looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson

