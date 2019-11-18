OPP Investigating Armed Robbery at Tecumseh Restaurant

The OPP is investigating the armed robbery of a restaurant in Tecumseh.

At about 6:30 pm Sunday, a man armed with a weapon and with his face covered burst into the restaurant and demanded money from the employees.

Officers arrived at the restaurant on Tecumseh Road East near Manning Rd. shortly after the incident.

There were no injuries and the suspect got away with a small amount of cash.

He's described as a white man with a medium build about 5'9" tall and at the time of the incident was wearing gloves, blue jeans and a blue/grey hoodie with the hood up and tightened around the face.