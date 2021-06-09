OPP Investigating Arson at Vacant Home in Tecumseh

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a vacant home in Tecumseh.

On May 10 just before 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Walker Road south of Hwy 3 for a report of a structure fire..

The vacant home was destroyed by fire and further investigation determined the blaze to be an arson.

The OPP's Crime Unit is asking nearby residents who may have observed any suspicious activity to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.