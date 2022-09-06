OPP investigating ATV collision that sends young girl to hospital in Essex

OPP are investigating an ATV accident that has sent a young girl to the hospital.

On Tuesday at approximately 6 p.m., OPP, Essex Detachment, and the Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle on a property near Dunn Road in Colchester.

It was determined that a group of young people were riding off-road vehicles together when a 12 year old girl, who was part of the group, was struck by an ATV.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EMS.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident, Management and Enforcement team, and Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting Essex OPP with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and updates will be provided when they become available.