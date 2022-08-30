OPP investigating break and enter at Leamington school

Members of the Leamington OPP are investigating after an elementary school was broke into.

According to police, on Monday officers received a complaint regarding a Break and Enter at Ecole elementaire catholique Saint-Michel on Sherman Street.

An investigation found that sometime over the weekend, unknown suspect(s) gained access to the school through a broken window.

A shed on the school grounds was also broken into, but no items appear to have been removed from the property according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.