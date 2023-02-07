OPP investigating case of shots fired in Lakeshore

An investigation is underway into a case of shots being fired at a home in Lakeshore.

OPP say officers responded to a weapons call at a residence on Cleophas Drive on Jan. 28. and that initial reports indicated that an unknown individual or individuals had fired multiple rounds at an occupied home on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and West Region Forensic Identification Services attended the home to process evidence.

Essex County OPP are asking anyone in the area to check surveillance, dash-cams or door-cams for footage in the date time range of Jan. 27 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. that may help with this investigation.

Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.