OPP investigating damage to two wind turbines in Lakeshore

Ontario Provincial Police officers are investigating some damage to wind turbines in two separate locations in Lakeshore.

The first incident was reported on April 4, sometime over the last month someone damaged the transformer of the wind turbine.

Investigators say the second incident was reported on April 12, after employees attended to the wind turbine site and spotted damage to the base of the structure.

Police say the consequences of damaging wind turbines can go well beyond the financial impact as individuals are exposed to the risk of electric shock, fire, explosion, injury, and death.

Investigators are encouraging the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity around wind turbine sites. Should you see suspicious activity around these sites please record as much information as possible and contact police.

Police say 9-1-1 can be used for crimes in progress and emergency situations. Non-emergent information can be relayed to Essex County OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.