OPP Investigating Daytime Break & Enter in Leamington

OPP in Leamington are investigating after a reported break and enter at a home on Robson Road.

A caller to police reported that between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m, a man and a woman parked an older, red, Honda vehicle in the laneway across the street from the victim's home, crossed the street and entered.

Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the vehicle or the two people of interest to contact police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.