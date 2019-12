A 37-year-old Windsor woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

OPP responded to the wreck at around 1am Sunday morning in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Orford Rd.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a treeline on the north side of the highway.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.