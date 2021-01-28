OPP Investigating Fatal Crash in Leamington

One person is dead following a two vehicle crash in Leamington.

Emergency crews were called to County Road 18 between Highway 77 and Morse Road Wednesday night just after 7 p.m.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck.

The vehicle had five occupants — one person was pronounced dead, one was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries, another with serious injuries while two others suffered minor injuries.

The transport truck driver was not hurt.

The area was closed for several hours while the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators reconstructed the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.