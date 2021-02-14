OPP Investigating Fatal Snowmobile Crash on Lake St. Clair

OPP in Chatham-Kent are putting a call out for witnesses following a fatal snowmobile crash.

Saturday afternoon just before 4pm, police received a report of collision between two snowmobiles on Lake St. Clair near Mitchell's Bay.

According to the OPP, one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.