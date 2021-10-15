OPP investigating graffiti at public school in Leamington

Leamington OPP responded to a report of mischief at the Mount Carmel-Blytheswood Public School on Wednesday.

Police say an investigation revealed that sometime between October 12 and October 13, unknown suspect/s wrote on one of the school benches in blue pen.

The graffiti consisted of profanity and racial slurs, and the school has since cleaned up the graffiti done to a bench.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.