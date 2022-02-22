OPP investigating home invasion in Tecumseh

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a recent home invasion in Tecumseh, and are asking the public for help.

According to police, on February 20 at 1:00 p.m. OPP officers attended an address on Chornoby Crescent, where a victim reported that two masked suspects had entered her residence and that a firearm was involved.



There were no injuries reported.



Police are seeking the public's assistance to help identify the suspects as part of the investigation.



The suspects are described as men wearing dark jackets and dark masks covering their faces.

One suspect was also wearing a yellow safety vest.



Police say the investigation is continuing.