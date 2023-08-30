OPP investigating indecent act in Lakeshore

Provincial police in Lakeshore are investigating an indecent act complaint from late last week.

According to police, on Friday, August 25, members from the Lakeshore OPP Detachment received a report of an indecent act that happened in the area of I.C. Roy Drive and King Louis Avenue.

A resident reported to police that while out for a bike ride they had observed an unknown man.

Police say as the witness rode by, the man had his hand down his pants and was smoking.

He's described as a dark skinned, with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, between 40 to 50 years old, heavier set with a short stature.

The man was wearing a blue t-shirt and beige shorts at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime unit at 519-723-2491.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.