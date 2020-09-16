OPP Investigating Serious Crash on 401 in Chatham

The OPP is investigating after a crash on the Highway 401 in Chatham sent one person to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Around 3pm Wednesday, police were called to the 401 just east of Bloomfield Rd.

A tractor trailer and vehicle had collided in the eastbound lanes with the driver of the passenger vehicle suffering serious injuries — the driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of the 401 between Bloomfield Rd. and Communications Rd. will remain closed until further notice as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators complete the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.