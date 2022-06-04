OPP investigating shots fires at Tecumseh home

On June 2, at 11:37 p.m. members from the Tecumseh Detachment Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a weapons call at a residence in the 13000 block of Riverside Drive, in the Town of Tecumseh.

Initial reports indicated that an unknown individual had fired multiple rounds at a residential home.

Members from the OPP Canine Unit and OPP West Region Emergency Response Team also responded to the scene and confirmed that no one was injured.

Essex County OPP Crime Unit are currently investigating this incident.

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident and there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Essex County OPP are asking anyone in the 13000 block of Riverside Drive to check surveillance, dash-cams or door-cams for footage that may help with this investigation.

Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.



