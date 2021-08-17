OPP Investigating Stolen Truck in Lakeshore

Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore are investigating the theft of a vehicle from Oriole Park Drive early Tuesday morning.

Police have determined a grey 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck, with a lot of rust around the rear wheels, was stolen from the homeowner's driveway.

Just before 4:00 a.m. officers became aware that a suspect stopped to fill up the stolen vehicle at a gas station in Comber, and fled before paying.

The suspect is described as a 5'6 white man, wearing a black leather hat, leather jacket and gloves.

As the investigation continues, police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex Country OPP or Crime Stoppers.

