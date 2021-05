A single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore is under investigation.

Around 2:15 Thursday afternoon, OPP, Lakeshore Fire and EMS were called to a local business on Patillo Road south of County Road 22 where a vehicle went through a store front.

According to police, two people were transported by EMS to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patillo Road was temporarily reduced to one lane of traffic to facilitate the investigation.