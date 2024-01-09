OPP investigating two vehicle collision in Lakeshore

Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore say an individual was taken to a trauma centre following a motor vehicle collision.

According to police, on January 9, at 9:22 a.m., emergency services including members of the Lakeshore OPP responded to a collision involving two vehicles on County Road 22 near Commercial Boulevard.

To help with the investigation, and the protection of emergency responders, a section of County Road 22 between Manning Road and West Pike Creek Road was closed temporarily but has since reopened.

Police say a driver from one of the involved vehicles was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The second driver was not injured according to police.

The investigation is on-going, and anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage or witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.