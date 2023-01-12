OPP issue $100K reward in case of 37-year-old woman abducted a year ago

TORONTO - Police are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to the location of a 37-year-old woman who was abducted from an Ontario home exactly a year ago.

Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted by three men dressed in police gear on Jan. 12, 2022, from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Investigators are still looking for the three men.

The reward is being offered by Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police.

Weeks before her abduction, police have said Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., in December 2021.

Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, has been charged in both that case and in the abduction, and York Region police have also charged two other men in the December case.