OPP K-9 Makes an Arrest in Lakeshore

Provincial police in Lakeshore have arrested two Windsor residents.

On March 12th around 4:30am, officers responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near County Road 31.

According to police, a vehicle was abandoned on the highway without lights in a live lane.

The OPP determined the vehicle was involved in a collision in another county and failed to remain at the scene.

Police say the vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Highway 401 in a dangerous manner.

The OPP's Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Team attended the scene.

K-9 Officer Maximus found the two people hiding in a building at a nearby farm.

36-year-old Pierre Mann is facing four charges including break and enter and fail to stop at an accident.

47-year-old Darlene Redding is facing three charges including possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Mann remains in custody while Redding has been released.

One suspect suffered minor injuries from a dog bite during the arrest.