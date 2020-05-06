OPP K9 Maximus Tracks Down Another Break-in Suspect

Essex County OPP K9 Maximus is keeping busy.

The dog's latest achievement took place in the early morning hours of May 4.

Just after midnight, OPP and Chatham-Kent police responded to an alarm at an auto dealership in the 20000-block of County Rd. 42 in Lakeshore.

Officers arrived to find a male suspect fleeing on foot and Maximus was called in.

The man was found hiding in the brush next to a nearby creek.

The 45-year-old Windsor man suffered a minor dog bite injury during the arrest.

Charles Hetry is facing a several break and enter related charges and will appear in a Windsor court in July.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Last month, Maximus played an integral part in tracking down four break-in suspects on Old Tecumseh Rd. in Lakeshore.