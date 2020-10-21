OPP Lay 260 Charges in Traffic Blitz
Essex County OPP have laid 260 charges as part of Operation Impact.
According to police, the initiative focused on the "Big 4" from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12.
They include impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt infractions.
Police issued 224 speeding tickets and charged four people with stunt driving.
Five people were also cited for impaired driving by police.
- Speeding - 224
- Stunt Driving - 4
- Seatbelt - 0
- Distracted Driving- 2
- Moving Violations - 25
- Impaired Driving/Over 80 Milligrams Alcohol - 5