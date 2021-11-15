OPP Life Saving Award presented to three Lakeshore residents

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police recently honoured three civilians during a private presentation held at the OPP Detachment for their life-saving efforts.

Wendy Howlett, Kimberly Mclean, and Mustafe Mansour all received the Commissioner's Citation for Lifesaving for their efforts to save a man who went into medical distress after striking a building in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Inspector Glenn Miller presented the citation on behalf of OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

"It is a tremendous privilege to recognize people that have stepped up and responded to assist others during difficult circumstances. Our community is better off with individuals such as these," Miller said.

An off duty Windsor Police Officer, Staff Sergeant Scott Chapman, was also honoured for his life saving efforts during the incident.

Staff Sergeant Chapman was presented his award back in October, at a presentation at Windsor Police Service headquarters.